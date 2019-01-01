Happy Campers

CBD’s first major impression out to the world came out in a big way when the chemical in the simple plant stopped an epileptic seizure in its track on U.S. National Television. Since then, the popularity and the portrayals of CBD actually working to aid certain illnesses has gone way up. Cannabidiol is one of the most prevalent chemical compounds in the cannabis plant. CBD is all relaxation without the intoxication. Consuming CBD by itself isn’t going to give you a cerebral high that you get with THC. For decades people and professionals have overlooked CBD because the effects THC produced had all the attention. Now a days, the potential of CBD has taken the talk of cannabis into a larger discussion. Pre-clinical trials over the past decade have found that cannabis helps as; anti inflammatory, antidepressant, anti-tumoral agent, anti psychosis, analgesic, and many others. How does CBD work? Mostly present inside the female cannabis plant, CBD is one of over 80 chemical compounds that are found in the plant. Cannabinoids are agonists that attach themselves to special receptors on your cells. Certain receptors are more concentrated in the nervous system while others can be found in all other organs of the body. Agonists and cannabinoid receptors can be compared to keys and locks. Together, these cell receptors make up a larger endocannabinoid system (ECS). This ECS is a great network of cell receptor proteins with various functions. This system lends a hand in just about everything in the human body including; mood, memory, motor control, immune function, sleep, bone development, pain perception, and appetite.