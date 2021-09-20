HAPPY Delta
Happy Delta - Granddaddy Purple Disposable Vape - Delta-8 Indica
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Happy’s Granddaddy Purple Delta 8 disposable is a portable and maintenance-free way to enjoy a mellow D8 high at home and on the go. The strain offers a fruity and herbal taste with hints of grape and berry. Our D8 Indica disposable offers:
- 300 3-second draws
- Relaxed high from Granddaddy Purple
- Lightweight and portable product
- Easy vaping without any setup or maintenance
Granddaddy Purple effects
Reported by real people like you
3,678 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
