  Happy Seed Edibles

Happy Seed Edibles

About Happy Seed Edibles

Happy Seed Edibles provides cannabis infused food products from medicine grown in California. Prop 215, S.B. 420 sections 11362.5/11362.7 and the California Attorney General Guidelines. Company Overview Happy Seed Edibles is to provide cannabis infused food products from medicine grown by verified and trusted growers from California to verified medical cannabis collectives for the sole purpose of patient distribution to verified medical cannabis members through the collective. General Information Happy Seed is endorsed by the Secretary of State (CA) as a Non-Profit Mutual Benefit Corporation operating as a medical cannabis association, which operates in full compliance with Prop 215, S.B. 420 sections 11362.5/11362.7 and the California Attorney General Guidelines.