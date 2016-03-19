Harmony Farms
24K Gold Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
24k Gold effects
232 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
