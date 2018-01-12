HashBone
HashBone | Payton OG / White Tahoe Cookies | 1g pre-roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California!
This sweet strain combination may provide restful effects with each hit.
White Tahoe Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
119 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
