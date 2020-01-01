At Headdies we support the American pipe art movement. It is our hope that pipe art will one day be universally viewed and accepted as a legitimate art form. True art has always been embraced by some and misunderstood by others. Every art movement has started out underground before being accepted by the mainstream. True art is incendiary, provoking, and controversial. But whether supporter or detractor, champion or critic, our voices are equal. No single opinion should be taken as fact, and no one group has the power to label art or determine beauty. Throughout history, art has been censored and banned, but time has proved the close-minded few are not able to suppress the freedoms of the many. At Headdies we support freedom of speech, ideas and expression. pipe-art-octopus--300x300 Home %catagory