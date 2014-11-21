About this strain
Starfighter is an indica-dominant hybrid whose combined obscurity and quality have garnered this strain quite the reputation among growers and connoisseurs alike. Bred by Alien Genetics, Starfighter mixes genetics from Alien Tahoe OG and Lemon Alien Dawg to create a sweetly aromatic, uplifting hybrid that boasts its potency with a sparkling coat of star-like trichomes. Although the original Starfighter genetics have been discontinued, Exotic Genetix have resurrected similar phenotypes in seed form.
Starfighter effects
Reported by real people like you
38 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
