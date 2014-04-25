Loading…
Logo for the brand Heavenly Buds

Heavenly Buds

Orange Diesel Moroccan Hash 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Orange Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
