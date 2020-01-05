About this product
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
A cross of Y Life and Snowman, this hybrid combines a sugary-sweet, creamy taste, with a high that is happy and calming.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Fruity, Creamy, Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Social, Calming
Lineage: Cross between Y Life and Snowman
About this strain
Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.