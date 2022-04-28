Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



This strain hits like a fiesta in your brain, turning on your sociability and pushing all the right creative buttons to keep you going and get you thinking. And as its name would suggest, of course Horchata tastes sweetly spicy, with a complex bouquet of coffee, tobacco, and fruit. Take a long sip and enjoy this balanced hybrid to the fullest with some good company or rolling solo. Provecho!



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Wood

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social

Lineage: Cross between Mochi Gelato and Jet Fuel Gelato