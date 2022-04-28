Horchata Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
This strain hits like a fiesta in your brain, turning on your sociability and pushing all the right creative buttons to keep you going and get you thinking. And as its name would suggest, of course Horchata tastes sweetly spicy, with a complex bouquet of coffee, tobacco, and fruit. Take a long sip and enjoy this balanced hybrid to the fullest with some good company or rolling solo. Provecho!
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Wood
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Creative, Social
Lineage: Cross between Mochi Gelato and Jet Fuel Gelato
About this strain
Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 19% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though Wyeast Genetics also sells crosses of it.
Horchata effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.