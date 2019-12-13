About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Wedding Cake Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.