Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hemp Living

Hemp Living

Hemp Living Delta 10 Dab Wax 1g Jar - Wedding Cake 900mg

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

This is a 1g Jar of Hemp Living Delta 10 Wedding Cake Dab Wax (900mg) infused with Delta 8. Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

Wedding Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
1,349 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!