Delta 8 Flower by Hemp Living. Includes one 1g pre-roll of Wedding Cake High Potency Flower properly infused with Delta 8 distillate and kief.



Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.