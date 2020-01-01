Welcome to Heritage Farms! We are a Tier II Producer/Processor located in Northeastern Washington. Established in 2014, Heritage Farms is family owned and operated with several years of combined experience to bring top quality cannabis to the Washington State retail market. We offer a variety of strains which are grown indoor in small batches ensuring a consistent product every time. All of our products are grown using all natural nutrients and amendments, hand trimmed and pesticide free! We are very excited to be a part of the cannabis community and share a passion for quality in our industry!