We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
High Desert Pure
Full-spectrum topicals and tinctures
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Hemp CBD
Edibles
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Partake (300 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 350%
Gummies
Nano Chill Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBN Tincture | Hibernate XL (1700mg)
by High Desert Pure
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Celebrate (1000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Gummies
Nano Blend Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Gummies
Nano Boost Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBN Tincture | Hibernate (1100 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 270%
CBD 812%
Home
Brands
High Desert Pure
Catalog
Edibles