High Desert Pure products

37 products
Product image for Lotion | Light Tropic (400 mg)
Lotions
Lotion | Light Tropic (400 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 135%
CBD 153%
Product image for Balm | Big Balm (2000 mg)
Balms
Balm | Big Balm (2000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Balm | Eucalyptus Balm (800 mg)
Balms
Balm | Eucalyptus Balm (800 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 215%
CBD 248%
Product image for Lotion | Clinical Strength Ginger Lime (1500 mg)
Lotions
Lotion | Clinical Strength Ginger Lime (1500 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 2000 mg Tincture
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 2000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Product image for Revive CBD Gummies
Hemp CBD edibles
Revive CBD Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 800 mg Massage Oil
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 800 mg Massage Oil
by High Desert Pure
Product image for CBD Tincture | Recover (2000 mg)
Hemp CBD tinctures
CBD Tincture | Recover (2000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
CBD 1000%
Product image for THC Tincture | Partake (300 mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Partake (300 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 350%
Product image for Nano Chill Gummies
Gummies
Nano Chill Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 5000 mg Tincture
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 5000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Product image for Massage Oil | Higher Love (800 mg)
Lubricants & Oils
Massage Oil | Higher Love (800 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 461%
CBD 438%
Product image for HDP CBD 600 mg Aloe Gel
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 600 mg Aloe Gel
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 1000 mg Tincture
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 1000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Product image for CBN Tincture | Hibernate XL (1700mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBN Tincture | Hibernate XL (1700mg)
by High Desert Pure
Product image for THC Tincture | Celebrate (1000 mg)
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Celebrate (1000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 800 mg Relief Stick
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 800 mg Relief Stick
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 50 mg Lip Balm
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 50 mg Lip Balm
by High Desert Pure
Product image for HDP CBD 400 mg Soaking Salts
Bath & Body
HDP CBD 400 mg Soaking Salts
by High Desert Pure
Product image for Nano Blend Gummies
Gummies
Nano Blend Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Product image for Nano Boost Gummies
Gummies
Nano Boost Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Product image for CBD Tincture | Revive (6000 mg)
Hemp CBD tinctures
CBD Tincture | Revive (6000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Product image for Bath Bomb | Soothing Lavender (100 mg)
Lotions
Bath Bomb | Soothing Lavender (100 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for Roller Ball | Transdermal (250 mg)
Lubricants & Oils
Roller Ball | Transdermal (250 mg)
by High Desert Pure