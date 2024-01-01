We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
High Desert Pure
Full-spectrum topicals and tinctures
10
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Hemp CBD
Edibles
High Desert Pure products
37 products
Lotions
Lotion | Light Tropic (400 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 135%
CBD 153%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Balm | Big Balm (2000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Balm | Eucalyptus Balm (800 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 215%
CBD 248%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
Lotion | Clinical Strength Ginger Lime (1500 mg)
by High Desert Pure
5.0
(
1
)
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 2000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD edibles
Revive CBD Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 800 mg Massage Oil
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD tinctures
CBD Tincture | Recover (2000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
CBD 1000%
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Partake (300 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 350%
Gummies
Nano Chill Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 5000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Lubricants & Oils
Massage Oil | Higher Love (800 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 461%
CBD 438%
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 600 mg Aloe Gel
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD tinctures
HDP CBD 1000 mg Tincture
by High Desert Pure
Tinctures & Sublingual
CBN Tincture | Hibernate XL (1700mg)
by High Desert Pure
Tinctures & Sublingual
THC Tincture | Celebrate (1000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 800 mg Relief Stick
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD topicals
HDP CBD 50 mg Lip Balm
by High Desert Pure
Bath & Body
HDP CBD 400 mg Soaking Salts
by High Desert Pure
Gummies
Nano Blend Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Gummies
Nano Boost Gummies
by High Desert Pure
Hemp CBD tinctures
CBD Tincture | Revive (6000 mg)
by High Desert Pure
Lotions
Bath Bomb | Soothing Lavender (100 mg)
by High Desert Pure
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Lubricants & Oils
Roller Ball | Transdermal (250 mg)
by High Desert Pure
