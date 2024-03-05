Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

24k 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Citrus
Hints of Orange

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Uplifting Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

3.5G SATIVA Flower

24k Gold effects

Reported by real people like you
232 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!