Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Hints of Berry
Herbal, Spicy, Sweet

SENSATION
Cerebral & Energizing
Giggly Happiness

WHEN TO USE
Anytime

3.5G Hybrid Flower

Red Cherry Berry effects

Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
