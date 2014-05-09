High Garden
Cherry Berry 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Hints of Berry
Herbal, Spicy, Sweet
SENSATION
Cerebral & Energizing
Giggly Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Red Cherry Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
