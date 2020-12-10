High Garden
Slurricane 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sweet berry
Spicy Earthy Herb
SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Potent Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Slurricane effects
Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
