Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Slurricane 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet berry
Spicy Earthy Herb

SENSATION
Uplifting Happiness
Potent Body High

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

Slurricane effects

Reported by real people like you
208 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
9% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!