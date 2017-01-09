Loading…
Logo for the brand High Grade AZ

High Grade AZ

Vader OG Budder 0.5g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

Vader OG effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!