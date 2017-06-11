High Grade AZ
White Fire OG Mini Slab - 3.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
At High Grade we are dedicated to perfecting our cultivation and extraction methods while staying patient centered and product focused. We produce connoisseur grade flower and extracts, ensuring environmental controls are set to optimal levels in a manner that produces only the cleanest, most potent, terpene rich cannabis in all its forms.
White Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
703 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
34% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!