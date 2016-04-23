High Mountain Health
Tyson OG
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Mike Tyson (unknown genetics) x OG Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Canna Clinic.
Feelings/Effects: Relaxed, Sleepy, Happy, Euphoric
Medical Relief: Chronic Pain, Stress, Insomnia, Antiemetic
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene ･ Limonene ･ Myrcene
Tyson effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
