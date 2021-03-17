Mint Cake, also known as “Cake Mints” or “Cake Mintz,” is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Animal Mints. The effects of Mint Cake are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it tastes sweet and creamy, with orange and cinnamon undertones. Mint Cake effects include relaxation and euphoria, with a smaller percentage of people reporting that it makes them feel tingly. Medical marijuana patients tell us they choose this strain for dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and inflammation. Mint Cake is 21% THC and the effects may be overwhelming to inexperienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is Limonene. The origins of Mint Cake are unknown.