With its sumptuous violet-hued leaves and a skunky mango and grape candy perfume, Mendo Breath makes an enduring impression before you even taste it. Mendo's flavor profile is even more complex than its heady aroma: red wine mingles with earthy caramel and coffee with subtle backnotes of ozone and hash. Heaviness creeps into the limbs, melting away tension like butter in a hot pan. A lucid calm overtakes the mind, growing spacier and more creative with each puff. Mendo Breath is a proper prelude to some quiet introspection or a long nap.
Mendo Breath
Mendo Breath is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OGKB with Mendo Montage. This strain produces a euphoric high with powerful body effects that help relieve pain and discomfort. Mendo Breath smells like sweet vanilla and caramel. While it may be tempting to smoke this strain during the day, its important to save it for after work or before bed. Growers say Mendo Breath comes in dense, frosty buds and has an average flowering time of 60 days.
Mendo Breath effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Higher Minds Horticulture
At Higher Minds Horticulture, we are a family operated company from Eugene, Oregon. We take pride in continually experimenting and pushing boundaries to bring you the absolute best cannabis on the market. Since our launch in 2014, we have evolved from a small, single-room grow to an immaculately maintained cultivation facility capable of providing our boutique, small-batch cannabis to more Oregonians than ever before. We approach cannabis scientifically. Our trials and errors help us refine our methods until the end product is exactly what we want it to be. Above all, we have succeeded in this industry because we have cannabis on our minds and in our hearts all day, every day.