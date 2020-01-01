Hinman & Carmichael

We specialize in the laws related to the production, distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages. We can address your needs in licensing and qualification, business and marketing practices, and represent you before federal and state agencies that regulate alcoholic beverages. We also act as special counsel in transactions involving licensees as well as in civil, administrative, and criminal proceedings that may affect alcoholic beverage license privileges. We are well-versed in the statutes, rules and policies that apply to alcoholic beverage business operations in all fifty states. We keep our clients up to date with significant legal developments affecting the alcoholic beverage industry. We work with legislators and industry members to improve state and federal alcoholic beverage laws. Our firm provides pro bono legal services to many organizations that further industry initiatives including: the National Association of Wine Retailers (General Counsel and Board Member), Zinfandel Advocates and Producers, the Coalition for Free Trade (Founding General Counsel), the California Music and Culture Association (Founding General Counsel and Board Member), and Rhone Rangers (Board Member). Our firm is also an Associate Member of the Wine Institute, Wine America, Family Winemakers of California, Monterey County Vintners and Growers Association and the Sonoma County Vintners Association, among other trade organizations. Whether you are an experienced or new industry member, we encourage you to engage in comprehensive legal planning before embarking on new alcoholic beverage programs or ventures.