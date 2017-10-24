Getting your hands on a pack of Big Bud seeds that are feminized will change your understanding of massive yields forever. Put some time and attention into these resilient cannabis plants, and they’ll award you with a huge collection of big buds.



Steeped in indica heritage, the weed grown from Big Bud feminized seeds works its way under your skin and induces a level of relaxation like no other. This award-winning cultivar is an absolute must for any cannabis connoisseur, thanks to its deep history and legendary genetics. Plus, this weed strain is one of the highest yielding types in our feminized category.

