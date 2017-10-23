White Widow is one of the most popular strains for home cultivation, and it is for many good reasons. First introduced in the Netherlands back in the 90s, it quickly became a favorite among the patrons of infamous Amsterdam coffee shops. Mostly, it is due to the high octane euphoric high that makes it fun for sharing and having lively conversations.



Among the home growers, it is one of the top choices, especially by beginners. The reason is simple - it is easy to cultivate and tolerant of small mistakes.



Over the decades, many breeders have recreated this strain. However, it is almost next to impossible to find or determine which seed bank has a copy that is closest to the original.



Black Widow, on the other hand, is a hybrid developed from the very same plants that produced the original White Widow. The two genders are a female Brazilian Sativa and a male South Indian Indica. Both these landraces have been well-preserved for nearly three decades already.



For the discerning enthusiasts, Black Widow is as pristine as it could be coming from the original parental genetics. It is available in feminized seed form.





