Big Bud Fast Version does precisely what it says on the packet: it produces large, trichome-laden buds in lightning fast speed compared to other photoperiod cultivars. Its low leaf-to-flower ratio ensures prolific yields, since the low-potency fan leaves are kept to a minimum. While its massive, insanely resinous buds may take center stage, it's also cherished for its powerful psychoactive punch and therapeutic effects.



Big Bud's profound sedation and full-body relaxation are traits inherited from Afghani and Northern Lights. Skunk #1, on the other hand, passed on its uplifting and euphoric buzz. Together, the genetics of these legendary cultivars created an earthy, pungent and skunky hybrid that delivers the best of both worlds – well-balanced mental stimulation and physical relaxation.



This 'Fast Version' from Homegrown Cannabis Co. was created by crossing Big Bud with an autoflowering variety. A meticulous breeding process resulted in a plant that still responds to light cycles but blooms at a much faster rate. It's incredibly easy to cultivate, making it a go-to cultivar for amateur growers everywhere.



Growing Big Bud from Fast Version Seeds



Big Bud Fast Version is most renowned for its humongous colas and rapid flowering period of just 6 to 7 weeks. In spite of its superior characteristics, the plant is non-finicky and low-maintenance. The fact it's so easy to grow makes it perfect for beginners.



It thrives in any environment, whether indoors or outside, but a warm, dry, Mediterranean climate helps it achieve its full potential. In open spaces, it can grow up to 5 feet tall. With plenty of sunshine, each plant can produce up to 26.5 ounces of buds.



Indoor cultivation has some advantages over going al fresco, as it allows you to control environmental factors such as temperature and humidity. Hydroponics combined with the Sea of Green method will further boost the growth rate and produce even more massive buds, and you'll likely need to install support to prevent the stalks from snapping under the weight of the enormous nugs. Ensuring adequate airflow in the grow room is also a must as the plant's dense colas are vulnerable to mold. When grown under a high-quality 600-watt HPS lamp, the yield can be as much as 1.96 ounces per square foot.



Fragrance and Flavor



Big Bud Fast Version oozes an earthy, skunky aroma with a fruity undertone. The alluring scent is further complemented by a complex flavor that delights the palate with spicy, earthy and skunky notes. If stealth is a priority, you can use an odor control mechanism to prevent the pungent scent from escaping into the neighborhood.



Effects



By today's standards, Big Bud Fast Version's 15% to 18% THC content may seem average, but it certainly doesn't fall short when it comes to delivering a full-bodied experience. The journey starts as a euphoric high that helps melt away worries and stress. Courtesy of its Sativa genes, it also exerts a mild cerebral buzz that inspires a cheerful and elated mood.



Then, its Indica-dominant lineage brings a profoundly relaxing and long-lasting body buzz that follows immediately after the cerebral effects start to wane. Unlike other similar cultivars, it doesn't induce a powerful couch-locked sensation, which means you can still be productive. That said, the cultivar can weigh down on the body and cause drowsiness and sleepiness, so it's best used before bedtime.



Big Bud Fast Version can cause side effects such as cottonmouth and dry eyes which can usually be avoided by remaining properly hydrated. Sticking to the prescribed dosage is also of utmost importance, especially for those with low THC tolerance. Overindulgence may cause more severe adverse effects such as dizziness, anxiety or paranoia.



Big Bud Fast Version Seeds



With its superior traits such as colossal buds, high yields, prolific trichome production, rich flavor and aroma, as well as its ease of cultivation, the classic Big Bud may already seem perfect as it is. However these 'Fast Version' seeds from Homegrown Cannabis Co. take things to a whole new level. The previously 8 to 9 weeks of flowering has been significantly reduced to 6 to 7 weeks, without sacrificing any of the plant's coveted properties. Whether you're growing for commercial, recreational, or medicinal purposes, you can rest assured that the harvest from this plant will not disappoint. It's proof indeed that harvesting a staggering yield of premium Kush buds need not be painstakingly laborious or time-consuming.