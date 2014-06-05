Homegrown Natural Wonders
Dr. Who Seeds 5 pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
What do you get when you cross Mad Scientist with Timewreck? Doctor Who, of course. This slightly Indica strain has a high THC content along with a strong, built-in resistance to powdery mildew. Recommended for use throughout the day, DOCTOR WHO leaves you with a clear head and ready to take on whatever the universe has to throw at you.
Phenotypes: There are 4 main phenotypes. All have virtually the same smell and taste and all buds tend to show some purple. The main difference between phenotypes is in the bud structure and the dominant color; buds are either fingery or round, with pale green or purple as their chief color. The purple buds are particularly impressive
Height: Short to Medium
Yield: Medium. Recommended for Indoor & Outdoor
Conditions: This strain is super powdery mildew resistant
Best way to grow: Top early to make an approximately 30” round bush
Harvest: 56-63 days Sativa/Indica: 40/60
Hybrid: Mad Scientist X Timewreck
High Type: Clear head with a nice Indica bottom that allows relaxation with pain relief while the substantial THC level gets your brain moving and engaged. Good for any time of day
Taste/Aroma: Very tasty, almost like a fruit that’s sweet and sour at the same time, like a grape or an over-ripe pineapple. May be helpful for: Appetite stimulant, MS symptoms, ADHD, nausea, depression, and anxiety
Dr. Who effects
349 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
44% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
