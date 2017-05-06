About this product
Natural citrus for a taste that's fresh from the grove. The blood orange is a cultivar from the Southern Mediterranean known for its distinct crimson flesh and bright yet nuanced citrus sweetness.With each bite of these soft, chewy gummies, you get a mellow orange flavor with a tangy kick. And yes. Both their flavor and color are natural.
Embrace the mellow sativa boost of Super Silver Haze. boost of Super Silver Haze.*Super Silver Haze is a sativa bristling with orange hairs originating from Amsterdam. First bred in the 1980s, it went on to win the High Times Cannabis Cups of 1997, 1998, and 1999.Sativas tend to be the daytime choice for many enthusiasts, and to promote Super Silver Haze's properties, we used live rosin pressed from a hemp rendition of this strain.
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with