Let the sun in with every citrusy bite of natural flavor and extract pressed fresh from a Dutch sativa. Each confection contains 25mg of hemp THC, 4mg of live rosin, and bright, cheerful radiance.



Natural citrus for a taste that's fresh from the grove. The blood orange is a cultivar from the Southern Mediterranean known for its distinct crimson flesh and bright yet nuanced citrus sweetness.With each bite of these soft, chewy gummies, you get a mellow orange flavor with a tangy kick. And yes. Both their flavor and color are natural.



Embrace the mellow sativa boost of Super Silver Haze. boost of Super Silver Haze.*Super Silver Haze is a sativa bristling with orange hairs originating from Amsterdam. First bred in the 1980s, it went on to win the High Times Cannabis Cups of 1997, 1998, and 1999.Sativas tend to be the daytime choice for many enthusiasts, and to promote Super Silver Haze's properties, we used live rosin pressed from a hemp rendition of this strain.