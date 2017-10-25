Honey Oil
Cookies 1g Pre-roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 22.7%.
This Cookies strain is a classic that's known for it's heavy indica effects and sweet cookie dough-ish taste. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths.
Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time.
We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.
Cookies Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
206 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
