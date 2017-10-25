About this product

Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 22.7%.



This Cookies strain is a classic that's known for it's heavy indica effects and sweet cookie dough-ish taste. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths.



Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time.



We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.