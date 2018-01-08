About this product

Sour Diesel by HONEY® is the go-to choice for a wide variety of people. A versatile oil that packs a punch, users report characteristic anticipated effects of being a powerful focus enhancer and good for occasional fatigue. But, watch out if you have a low tolerance for cannabis because Sour Diesel can be sedative. It’s one of those varieties that will give the body what it needs. If you’re tired, it will help you sleep. Effects range almost the entire scale, from happy, motivated and focused, to creative, relaxing, sedative, sleepy, heavy, and even narcotic.