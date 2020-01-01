 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Hot Mess Kushmetics
Hot Mess Kushmetics Cover Photo

Hot Mess Kushmetics

CBD Topicals for the skincare snob

Body Budder 200 mg of CBD
Body Budder 200 mg of CBD
Body Lotion 200 mg of CBD
Body Lotion 200 mg of CBD
Bubble Bath, 150 mg of CBD for an incredibly relaxing bath. Perfect for those with intense pain
Bubble Bath, 150 mg of CBD for an incredibly relaxing bath. Perfect for those with intense pain
50mg Bath Bombs - are most popular product!
50mg Bath Bombs - are most popular product!
Hot Mess Kushmetics featured photo 5

About Hot Mess Kushmetics

At Hot Mess Kushmetics, we make CBD Topicals for the skincare snob. With the mission of saving people from pain naturally, while also improving the quality of their skin, we set the following standards for all of our products: 1)They have to provide huge amounts of moisture WITHOUT being greasy. 2)They have to be pretty enough to display on your bathroom counter or your desk at work. Because we believe that “Just because it’s medicinal, doesn’t mean it belongs in your medicine cabinet.” 3)They have to smell amazing! Our products should be something you want to wear, even when you don’t need them. 4) Most importantly, they have to deliver a powerful punch of pain relief, because if they don’t work then what’s the point? We infuse all of our products with the highest quality CBD Isolate found in hemp with 0% THC, making our products LEGAL IN ALL 50 STATES! We also only use natural and safe ingredients. We NEVER use sulfates, parabens or PEGs and all of our products are vegan and cruelty-free.

Balms

more products

Bath & body

more products

Available in

United States, Arizona