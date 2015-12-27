About this strain
OG #18
OG #18, also known as "Private Reserve," "Reserve OG," and "OG 18" is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of OG Kush. OG #18 produces long-lasting sedative effects and pairs well with meditation and relaxation. OG #18 has a distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. This strain was a High Times Cannabis Cup winner in 09' and 10'. Growers say OG #18 has an indoor flowering time of 9 weeks.
OG #18 effects
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
