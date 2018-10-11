Humble Pride Glass
About this product
A beautiful dazzlingly sparkly Green Apple pipe that fits so well in your hand- you'll never want to just let it be! Not your regular 'Yesterday' pipe- this precious Apple is double-layered glass pipe so beautiful that it could have been freshly plucked from the Norwegian Woods. You will feel like Mother Natures Son Revolving this beautiful pipe around to all of your Beautiful People! And if you Follow the Sun, you'll be amazed by the intense glitter and sparkle of this Apple Pipe!
About 3 inches long, about 5 inch circumference. Features a stem and hand-formed leaf.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
22% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
