Humboldt Gold
Blackberry Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Earthy and sweet, Humboldt Gold's Blackberry Cartridge delivers a wonderful flavor with every toke and the euphoric effects soak in with every puff. Humboldt Gold offers this Hybrid concentrate for those seeking a sweet oil cartridge that delivers energy, stress relief and focus.
Available in 500/1000 MG Cartridge
Blackberry effects
Reported by real people like you
419 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
