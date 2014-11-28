Loading…
Logo for the brand HYH SOCIETY

HYH SOCIETY

Gigabud

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Gigabud effects

Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
55% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
51% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
51% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
37% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!