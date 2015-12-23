I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Bubblegum is the perfect blend of 50/50 strain that’s easy to grow for beginners and even easier for advanced cultivators. These feminized seeds produce hybrid plants indoors and outdoors in warmer climates with up to 17% THC. The sweet taste of berry, paired with mixed fruits and a strong scent of earth makes this strain incredibly unique. Expect a euphoric high that can felt all over the body and an uplifting feeling for the mind. This strain is known to be effective in combating depression, inducing sleep, helping to de-stress and increasing appetite.
Bubble Gum effects
Reported by real people like you
851 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
