I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Cheese is one of the most famous marijuana strains on the globe. The sticky, cheesy scent is notorious and can be smelled from afar. These feminized seeds produce 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid plants that are easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates. The pungent skunky scent combined with the sweet taste is enough to make consumers come back for more. Feel the effects of Cheese and enjoy the deeply relaxing state that’s been described as meditative. This strain has been known to help the effects of depression, insomnia, lack of appetite and stress.
Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
1,092 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
32% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!