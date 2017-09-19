About this product

Super Skunk was derived from Skunk #1; created by Sensi Seeds and as a feminized seed can produce high yields when cultivated properly. This strain has a superbly skunky scent with a strong smell that’s reminiscent of Skunk #1 with citrus and cheese. Plant this strain indoors or outdoors to expect flowers in 8 weeks time with our feminized seeds. Super Skunk can be consumed to combat depression, ADHD, PTSD and stress.