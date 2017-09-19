I Love Growing Marijuana
Super Skunk was derived from Skunk #1; created by Sensi Seeds and as a feminized seed can produce high yields when cultivated properly. This strain has a superbly skunky scent with a strong smell that’s reminiscent of Skunk #1 with citrus and cheese. Plant this strain indoors or outdoors to expect flowers in 8 weeks time with our feminized seeds. Super Skunk can be consumed to combat depression, ADHD, PTSD and stress.
Super Skunk effects
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
