Trackwreck feminized is a hybrid strain that contains 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. The strain can be grown indoors and outdoors in a more sunny climate to produce flowers in as early as 9 weeks. You can expect up to a whopping 21% THC from Trackwreck to produce a euphoric, happy and uplifting cerebral buzz. Trainwreck has a distinct and complex fragrance with hints of pine and lemon with sweet and spicy flavors. Trackwreck can be used to help ease ADD and ADHD. Furthermore, this strain can be used to combat depression, PTSD and even induce sleep for insomniacs.
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
