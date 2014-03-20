I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Banana Kush is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid that is fast flowering and provides quick results for cannabis cultivators. This strain contains high levels of THC (27%) and delivers a very happy, uplifting and euphoric cerebral high. You can expect flowers with this strain in as early as 8 weeks. Banana Kush is renowned for its very distinct banana flavor and smell, hence the name and can be used to uplift a low mood, alleviate pain and reduce stress.
Banana Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
865 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
22% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
