Black Widow (fem) seeds

HybridTHC 17%CBD
Black Widow feminized seeds produce powerful plants fast-flowering plants in as little as 8 weeks. This 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain has super high levels of THC up to 25% and can be grown by everyone from beginners to advanced marijuana cultivators. Black Widow has a strong taste of berry with a strong earthy and woody scent. Expect a relaxed, tranquil and super mellowed out high when consuming this strain. Black Widow has been known to combat fatigue, help with a lack of appetite, alleviate pain and bust stress.

Black Widow effects

Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
