I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Gaining its name from the area in which it grows, Hindu Kush is one of the most prominent strains available today. These feminized seeds produce a 100% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. It’s best to grow this strain indoors and expect flowers in as little as 8 weeks. You can expect a pungent earthy aroma with hints of pine and flowers. The subtle calming and relaxing effects of this strain make it ideal to treat the symptoms of nausea, reduce pain and chronic stress.
Hindu Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!