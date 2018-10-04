Orange Cookies is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC (f.k.a Girl Scout Cookies). Orange Cookies provides deep calming body effect that mingles with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed. As the high settles, users may feel motivated and more thoughtful with the Indica effects keeping them grounded and preventing an overly cerebral and paranoid experience.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.