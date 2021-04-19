Zkittlez is an Indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. The effects are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day. As the high wears on, a palpable body high creeps in to complement the mentally activating effects. This newfound relaxation could just undo any earlier motivation and because of its slow dip in energy levels, Zkittlez is recommended for late afternoon or early evening use.



iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges are rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids and are manufactured using best practices for clear distillation. Our cartridges contain no Vitamin E Acetate, no lipids, no residual solvents, no polyethylene glycol, no propylene glycol, no MCT oil, and no vegetable glycerin. iLAVA ClearGold cartridges contain naturally derived terpenes and have been tested to show no glycerin derivatives. No pesticides are applied on any marijuana plants used in the production of iLAVA ClearGold vape cartridges.



iLAVA cartridges should be used only with genuine CCELL™ batteries.