About this product
About this strain
Mai Tai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Waui and Tutti Frutti strains. This bud brings the best of its insanely delicious flavor to a super lifted full-bodied high, creating the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. Mai Tai is 26-32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mai Tai effects include euphoria, sociability, and tingling. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mai Tai when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and inflammation. Bred by unknown breeders, Mai Tai features flavors like citrus, fruity, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mai Tai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a sweet and citrusy tropical fruity flavor with a touch of sharp mint to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a fruity berry overtone accented by sweet and sour citrus and sharp flowery mint. Mai Tai buds have fluffy dense oversized bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mai Tai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.