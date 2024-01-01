GOLD Disposable Cartridge 1000mg - Mai Tai

by iLAVA
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.

Mai Tai is one of our sativa strains, known for uplifting and energizing effects, as well as its tropical fruit flavors. We dialed in the battery to an optimal temperature for limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, the predominant terpenes.

About this strain

Mai Tai is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Maui Waui and Tutti Frutti strains. This bud brings the best of its insanely delicious flavor to a super lifted full-bodied high, creating the perfect recipe for a lazy afternoon spent with friends or family. Mai Tai is 26-32% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mai Tai effects include euphoria, sociability, and tingling. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mai Tai when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and inflammation. Bred by unknown breeders, Mai Tai features flavors like citrus, fruity, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Mai Tai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a sweet and citrusy tropical fruity flavor with a touch of sharp mint to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a fruity berry overtone accented by sweet and sour citrus and sharp flowery mint. Mai Tai buds have fluffy dense oversized bright neon green nugs with golden amber undertones, orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mai Tai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.

