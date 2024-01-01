iLAVA GOLD is the pinnacle of convenience and quality in an all-in-one, disposable distillate vape. Each battery is set to the optimal temperature for the terpene content of its specific strain, making for a more consistent and flavorful experience. The customized battery is labeled with the strain initials and strain dominance for easy identification.



Mai Tai is one of our sativa strains, known for uplifting and energizing effects, as well as its tropical fruit flavors. We dialed in the battery to an optimal temperature for limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and myrcene, the predominant terpenes.

Show more