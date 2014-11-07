ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
As the name suggests, Tutti Frutti provides a blast of fruit flavor that sativa lovers will flock to. Flash Seeds has taken genetic traits from Blue Haze, Green Haze, Thai, and others, then mixed in a fast-finishing ruderalis to create an automatic flowering strain that provides potent euphoric effects. The effects are known to come on slow, so be patient with these uplifting buds.

Happy 66%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 54%
Energetic 42%
Relaxed 42%
Stress 24%
Anxiety 24%
Depression 21%
ADD/ADHD 17%
Pain 14%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 5%
Anxious 3%

Green Haze
Lowryder
Tutti Frutti

Easy
Moderate
Difficult
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti
New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti

