inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Gummiez is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Gummiez - if you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Gummiez effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
15% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
