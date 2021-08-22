About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Blue Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
