Money Maker, also known as "Money Bush" and "Money Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a blend of three of the finest old school cannabis varieties. Breeder Strain Hunters has mixed the potency and vitality of Master Kush and Hindu Kush in combination with the vigorous growth and sweet flavors of Skunk #1 to form an indica-dominant cross that can be appreciated by cultivators and connoisseurs alike. Its aroma is a sharp mixture of spiced berries and piney kush. Money Maker provides an earthy mix of flavors reminiscent of dried fruits and roasted nuts that produce immediate relaxing effects. A good choice for insomnia or to stimulate your appetite, Money Maker is a strain that many reserve for the end of their day.