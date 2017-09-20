About this product
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Money Maker, also known as "Money Bush" and "Money Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a blend of three of the finest old school cannabis varieties. Breeder Strain Hunters has mixed the potency and vitality of Master Kush and Hindu Kush in combination with the vigorous growth and sweet flavors of Skunk #1 to form an indica-dominant cross that can be appreciated by cultivators and connoisseurs alike. Its aroma is a sharp mixture of spiced berries and piney kush. Money Maker provides an earthy mix of flavors reminiscent of dried fruits and roasted nuts that produce immediate relaxing effects. A good choice for insomnia or to stimulate your appetite, Money Maker is a strain that many reserve for the end of their day.
Money Maker effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!